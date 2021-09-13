LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Allegiant Airlines is donating dozens of tickets to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, for families around the valley to enjoy the Las Vegas Raiders' first home game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium.
In 2020, thousands of wish kids, including nearly 40 Make-A-Wish kids in Southern Nevada, had their plans delayed when the nonprofit postponed wishes involving travel and large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now Allegiant wants to provide an experience to locals who wouldn't otherwise have the chance to attend a game in person by donating 40 tickets to Make-A-Wish families.
“It’s not every day that Las Vegas experiences a ‘first’ like this,” said Scott DeAngelo, Allegiant’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “In light of the difficult two years we’ve all faced as a community, this donation aims to give more hardworking Las Vegans the opportunity to experience the excitement, energy and uplift of the first-ever Raiders home game at Allegiant Stadium with fans in attendance.”
Allegiant has also been a partner of Make-A-Wish since 2012, providing flights for nearly 2,000 kids and their families to wish destinations across the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.