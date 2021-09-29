LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman is the No. 1 ranked bareknuckle boxer in the world.
Christine Ferea is getting ready to fight a tough opponent to get her championship title back. But that's not the only barrier she's about to break.
This month, she was featured on the cover of Pride Magazine for overcoming her adversity in the LGBTQ community.
Ferea said bareknuckle boxing is very similar to regular boxing, just without gloves. She said to toughen her fists, she will take the gloves off and punch wooden blocks, do handstands on her fists and even punch steel poles.
She said fighting for her title and her place as an LGBTQ fighter in the male-dominated sport hasn't come easy.
"Being shunned from certain places, certain promotions, gyms, coaches not wanting to work with me because of who I am ... I think it shows people who are too timid or not confident, that we can succeed at any level in any industry," Ferea said.
She said her goal is to become world champion in two weight classes and defend those titles. Then eventually she hopes to open her own gym.
