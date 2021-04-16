UFC 244 Mixed Martial Arts

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- People seem to be excited for the return of live sporting events in Las Vegas.

UFC's Dana White announced that UFC 264 on July 10 sold out "in seconds." The fight will feature the trilogy of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

White announced the bout earlier this week, saying that it will be at full capacity at T-Mobile Arena with more than 20,000 fans. 

It wasn't immediately clear if UFC filed a plan with the state or county to hold the fight with full capacity. In Clark County's proposed mitigation plan, a large event of more than 250 people can be held at full capacity if the following COVID-19 measures are met:

  • If 60% of the community if vaccinated;
  • If the 14-day average test positivity rate remains at 5%, and;
  • If running weekly cases is below 1,150 cases.

