LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas soccer star was invited to train with the Dominican Republic women’s national team.
Natalia Ortiz is the first player from the state of Nevada to be invited to the U17/U15 Dominican Republic women’s national team training camp.
She is headed to the Dominican Republic for one intense week of training and playing games. The Dominican Republic will participate in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in June 2022.
If they qualify, the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be in India in October 2022.
Ortiz is 13 years old, but currently plays up in age group with the U15 Heat ECNL team. She is coached and trained in Las Vegas by former Lights FC players and coaches.
