LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas 51s announced Monday a two-year Player Development Contract with the Oakland A's through the 2020 season.
"We are excited to have the Oakland A's as our new Major League affiliate," 51s President and COO Don Logan said. "I have known Billy Beane for a long time and consider him a friend. The relationship with the A's goes back to the 1990s when they played regular season games in Las Vegas in 1996."
The 51s completed their 36th season as a member of the Pacific Coast League and their final campaign as the Triple-A affiliate with the New York Mets, according to a statement from the team. The Mets purchased Triple-A Syracuse on Oct. 20, 2017 and will being playing in the International League in 2019.
"The A's have enjoyed great success at the Triple-A level with their minor league system, which has been second to none," Logan said. "The new PDC will provide a tremendous environment for the players with the state-of-the-art amenities that will enhance player development with the indoor hitting cages, mounds and workout areas in the Las Vegas Ballpark."
Oakland, 90-60 (.600), is currently in second place in the West Division, 4.5 games behind Houston, according to a statement from the 51s. The A's are one and half games behind the Yankees for the first Wild Card playoff spot.
