LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas restaurant near the University of Nevada Las Vegas campus is giving back to the UNLV Football Foundation.
Mr. Fries Man on East Flamingo, near Maryland Parkway is welcoming customers to try the “Rebel Frying Challenge”, where 3% of the proceeds benefit the UNLV Football Foundation.
Those who participate in the challenge are tasked with eating a box of fries in under five minutes. Customers who conquer the challenge in under five minute receive a full refund and pay forward to UNLV football. If customers finish the fries in under 10 minutes, participants receive a 10% refund.
UNLV football offensive linemen Julio Garcia and Mike Overland stepped up to fry challenge. The student-athletes gave it their best effort, however both players couldn't finish in the allotted time.
(0) comments
