LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The mayors of Las Vegas and Reno made a friendly wager on social media Monday ahead of the UNLV-UNR football game on Friday.

"Ready for a friendly wager [Mayor Schieve]? I will take UNLV +20.5 against UNR this weekend," said Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Twitter. "Winner sends loser a 2XL T-Shirt of the winning school to wear at an upcoming council meeting. Loser has to tweet a photo wearing the shirt over their council attire."

Mayor Hillary Schieve upped the bet:

"Of course, we are always in for a good bet @CityofReno!I think we should include loser also has to stroll campus wearing proud jersey," she wrote.

The Rebels have lost 13 straight games under second-year Coach Marcus Arroyo. The Wolf Pack took back the Fremont Cannon after the interstate matchup last season. 

UNLV tips off at Nevada Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.

