LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Servicemen and woman stationed at Creech Air Force Base got a surprise visit by the Las Vegas Raiders this week.
Former Raiders players Napoleon McCallum and Jay Schroeder, along with the Raiderettes went to Creech Air Force Base to boost the morale of those serving our country.
Service members and their families received autographs, pictures and raiders gear.
The visit was a way for the Raiders to say thank you, in person for the sacrifices our servicemen and woman make to protect our country.
Napoleon McCallum knows the sacrifice all too well. He attended the U.S. Naval Academy and played for the Raiders while serving active duty. McCallum finished his tour of service reaching the rank of Lieutenant.
The Raiders Foundation partnered with the United Service Organization or USO to make the event possible.
