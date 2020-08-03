LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In a note to season ticket holders, Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said games at Allegiant Stadium will be played without fans in attendance for the 2020 season.
"This was a difficult decision for Mark Davis, but from the beginning it was either 'all or none'," the Raiders said Monday. "There is nothing more important to the Raider Organization than the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff, stadium workers, and fans."
Despite the safety restrictions, Personal Seat Licenses (PSL) holders will receive a 2020 inaugural season ticket package and other "exclusive items" throughout the season, the note said.
Full refund information can be found by emailing the Premium Service Team at allegiantstadiumservice@raiders.com.
The silver and black will have to wait another year to show off their fancy new home to their fans.
Owner Mark Davis had said last month that he wouldn’t go to any games at the new stadium unless fans were also allowed.
Both the New York Jets and Giants previously announced they would play without fans this season. Most other teams are hoping to be able to have at least limited crowds although that may not be possible at all venues.
The Raiders had been excited to show off their new $2 billion home after spending the past 25 seasons in the dilapidated Oakland Coliseum. The team was originally scheduled to play its first exhibition game on Aug. 27 against Arizona and first regular season game Sept. 21 against New Orleans.
But the exhibition season has been canceled and the Monday night game against the Saints will now be played without any fans.
The Raiders broke ground on the 65,000-seat domed stadium just off the Las Vegas Strip in November 2017, just months after the NFL approved the team’s move from Oakland to Nevada.
Officials declared “substantial completion” of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after nearly 1,000 days were spent building the Raiders' new home.
The first planned stadium event, a sold-out Garth Brooks concert, has already been rescheduled from Aug. 22 to Feb. 27 in a bid to prevent spread of the virus.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
