LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas launched the Defensive Lineman Foundation Monday afternoon.
The foundation is dedicated to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for young people of color, by transforming the way we communicate and connect about mental health.
The foundation will focus all its programmatic efforts on suicide reduction by providing health and wellness programs, education and support to families through workshops, personal experience storytelling of suicide loss and mental health, and partnerships with schools to support robust prevention mechanisms that spot the signs of suicide risk and connect young people to the resources they need.
"The Defensive Line means everything and more to me. Not only to honor my sister, but to create a world where we can normalize the discussion of mental health and save lives," Thomas said. "I’m more than excited to announce the launch of The Defensive Line Foundation and look forward to the impact TDL will have on changing this world and make it a healthier and better place for everyone - a world where no one dies by suicide."
Thomas was a 4-star notable student athlete at Coppell High School in Texas. After high school, he flourished at Stanford University where he was named honorable mention All-Pac 12 selection and went onto be named first team All-Pac-12 and won the Morris Trophy in 2016.
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Solomon in the2017 NFL Draft where he played 14 games as a rookie with 12 starts. On March 19, 2021, Thomas signed a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders
The Defensive Line will launch its first pilot workshop on June 15th. For more information, and to stay up to date with The Defensive Line, visit www.thedefensiveline.org
Follow the foundation on social media at @thedefensiveline on Instagram and @TDefensiveLine on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.