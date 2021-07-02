LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib officially has his own bobblehead.
“Last year we launched this series of bobbleheads starting with Derek Carr, and we received good feedback from the fans. This year we are adding on to the series, starting with Carl Nassib," said FOCO's affiliate marketing manager Anthony Davino. "In the 2020 season, Carl played an impactful role on defense with 17 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Raiders fans should keep an eye out for more players to be added to this series as training camp gets closer.”
The displays will have a limited run of 221 for $50 each.
Nassib recently made sports history by becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay.
The 28-year-old also announced a $100,000 donation to the Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
