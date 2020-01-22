LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders pledged to give $500,000 toward paying off school meal debt across the state of Nevada.
The National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs are federally-assisted meal programs in public and nonprofit charter schools, according to a media release sent Wednesday.
When families can't afford school meals and do not quality for reduced prices or free lunch, debt is accrued to the school. The donation fills the gap between schools and families who can not afford to pay their debts.
"We commend Mark Davis for actively seeking opportunities like this that make a real difference for Nevada students and residents,” said Gian Brosco, President & CEO, Nevada Community Foundation, in a prepared statement.
The donation comes hours after the Las Vegas Raiders were officially renamed.
