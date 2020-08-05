LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Offensive Coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders, Greg Olson, discusses the areas of improvement for the upcoming season.
Reflecting on last years performance, Olson shared, "inside the 10 yard line our goal-to-go offense was horrific. We settled for too many field goals too often, so that will be an area of emphasis as we go through training camp."
"It's going to come down to the red zone scoring," said Derek Carr, Quarterback.
After a brief signing of former New England Patriots SuperBowl champion, Jeremy Hill, to add depth to the running back position. The Raiders released the Hill today seemingly making the statement that they are all-in on second-year Josh Jacobs. Even sharing he was given homework this off-season to improve offensively.
"We need [Jacobs] to become better at route running out of the backfield as well as extended formations. That was the homework assignment in the off-season," said Olson.
The Raiders are set to play their first home game in Allegiant Stadium, September 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.