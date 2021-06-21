LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib announced on Instagram Monday he is gay, making him the first active NFL player to come out.
Nassib posted a written announcement and video on Instagram.
Nassib also said in his short video message that he was donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit that seeks to prevent suicide among LGBTQ youth.
"Only until recently, thanks to my friends and family, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, did it seem possible for me to say publicly and proudly that I'm gay," he wrote. "I am also incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches, and fellow players for the support."
Proud of you, Carl 🖤 pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021
Nassib, 28, is a sixth-year pro who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 in the third round out of Penn State. He played two seasons for the Browns and two for Tampa Bay before joining the Raiders in 2020.
According to OutSports, no other active gay or bisexual player has played in a regular season NFL game -- 15 players came out after playing.
"The NFL family is proud of Carl for courageously sharing his truth today. Representation matters. We share his hope that someday soon statements like his will no longer be newsworthy as we march toward full equality for the LGBTQ+ community. We wish Carl the best of luck this coming season," said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in a statement.
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak shared Nassib's video on Twitter: "Carl, on behalf of the Great State of NV— thank you for your courage and commitment to cultivating acceptance and compassion. We are so proud."
"Very moved by Carl’s courage. This is a historic moment for our country," Sen. Jacky Rosen tweeted. "Your new home, Las Vegas, is proud of you—you are truly an inspiration to us all!"
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
