Josh McDaniels

Josh McDaniels

 (Las Vegas Raiders)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Josh McDaniels as new Head Coach.

Raiders owner Mark Davis made the announcement during a Monday news conference.

"I'm the son of a football coach," McDaniels said. "We're committed to doing whatever it takes to win on and off the field."

He comes to the valley after serving as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

