LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Raiders have hired Josh McDaniels as new Head Coach.
Josh McDaniels formally introduced as Raiders Head Coach. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/LE8zQL4ogK— Kevin Bolinger (@KevinFOX5Vegas) January 31, 2022
Raiders owner Mark Davis made the announcement during a Monday news conference.
"I'm the son of a football coach," McDaniels said. "We're committed to doing whatever it takes to win on and off the field."
He comes to the valley after serving as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator.
Raiders hire Josh McDaniels as new head coach. pic.twitter.com/EqGzr7TE19— NFL (@NFL) January 31, 2022
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
