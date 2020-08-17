Las Vegas (FOX5) - Monday the Raiders strapped on their pads for the first time in training camp. A reminder that football is here in Las Vegas, as we're just four weeks away from the season opener against the Carolina Panthers.
"It's nice to play in pads. We can only have so many walkthroughs. Pads [are] going to be a deciding factor in who starts [and] who makes the team," shared Head Coach Jon Gruden. "We've are going to have to stage some drills at some point. We've got to see people tackle in one-on-one situations. That evaluation is a long way off but we'll see hopefully within the next 10 days."
For many teammates, it just felt good to suit-up and hit somebody.
"The first day was amazing. I had so much fun out there. Finally getting to play real football, putting the pads on and hitting some people. I had a blast," said defensive end Maxx Crosby.
At the quarterback position, it seems Derek Carr, is in smooth sailing to secure the starter spot over Marcus Mariota at the beginning of the season. Then again, it's still, and much could happen between now and September 13.
"He's pretty good. I'm really impressed with Carr. He's throwing the ball great [and] he has great command," said Gruden.
Today, was also Gruden's 57th birthday.
