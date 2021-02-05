LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Longtime Las Vegas Raiders fan Wayne " The Violator" Mabry has dawned the silver and black for over 30 years, and this summer his legacy will be enshrined into the National Football League Hall of Fame.
Mabry, along with other loyal fans will be inducted into Ford Hall of Fans, which is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
The Ford Hall of Fans is a program that highlights the most passionate NFL fans across the country. Each fan that's selected will be given their own display inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Die-hard fans selected for the class 2021 were flown to Tampa, Florida to participate in Super Bowl 55 festivities and experience the big game.
Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO and President David Baker gave each fan, including Wayne, a celebratory knock at their Tampa hotel.
Wayne serves as an ambassador for the Raiders and believes in the unifying power of football and fandom.
People who have watched Raiders games over the years have noticed Wayne in the end zone stands known as the Black Hole. Wayne's character the "Violator" has developed an image of staring down opposing teams as they score touchdowns during games.
When Mabry is not with Raider Nation he's out serving the community. He dedicates time to feeding veterans and helps kids battling cancer, autism and cerebral palsy.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony will be held in August, and the fans from the class of 2021 will be flown to Canton, Ohio to stake their claim in pro football history.
