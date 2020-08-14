Las Vegas (FOX5) - Defensive end Maxx Crosby returned to practice today, after quarantining to come off of the reserve/COVID-19 list.
As Crosby enters into his second season with the silver and black, Coach Jon Gruden is looking for much improvement from the fourth round (106th overall) pick of the 2019 draft.
"He is one of the leaders on this team and leaders on our defense," said Gruden. "I think he can improve in every area...sack totals, the run, recognizing schemes, [simply] improve every phase of his game."
With a young defense eager to make strides daily, the Raiders continue to move in the right direction.
"We've got a long way to go to be a great defense, but we have young players to make strides every day," said Gruden.
