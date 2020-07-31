LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After more than 1,000 days of construction and work, the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium hit its substantial completion date on Friday.
Crews wrapped up the $1.97 billion facility on July 30, marking the end of a 31-month-long construction schedule, a mere 40 months after the NFL's approval of the Raiders' move to Las Vegas, officials said.
The project had originally started on Nov. 13, 2017.
According to FOX5's Vince Sapienza, the perimeter fence around the stadium will come down today and workers must be off site by 2 p.m. After which, the stadium will then get turned over to the Raiders at 3 p.m.
The team will officially start moving into Allegiant Stadium over the weekend.
All that's left on the project is a "ton of small stuff," the team said. These final items on the to-do list will include adding furniture, touch-up paint, stocking dishes and glassware, among other projects.
THAT’S A WRAP!🏈After 1,000+ days of construction, the @RAIDERS’ @AllegiantStadm has hit its substantial completion date! According to FOX5’s @VinceSapienza, workers must be off site by 2 p.m. Vince says the stadium will then get turned over to the Raiders at 3 p.m. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/jA6V65uW6K— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 31, 2020
The 1.8 million-square-foot stadium will also host UNLV Football and a variety of other sporting and non-sporting events.
According to a release, Allegiant Stadium features 65,000 seats, a retractable natural turf field, large operable walls that open to views of the Las Vegas Strop, a translucent roof, among other amenities.
In celebration of the stadium reaching its substantial completion date, Raiders President Marc Badain provided the following statement:
We’re extremely proud of the work force and the contributions of everyone that made this a reality. Most importantly, the safety record on the job site was extraordinary and a true testament to how serious safety was emphasized throughout the process. Las Vegas showed the world what they are capable of and Allegiant Stadium will be an economic catalyst going forward.
No plans for a formal ribbon cutting celebration have been announced as of yet.
