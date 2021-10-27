LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the Atlanta Braves are making their World Series run versus the Houston Astros, a pitcher in the Braves' minor league system is preparing for his call to the majors.
Nolan Kingham is from Las Vegas and joins a growing list of professional baseball players from Southern Nevada. Kingham is waiting for his chance to join fellow major leaguers Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant on baseball's biggest stage.
"Las Vegas is a small baseball community and everyone knows everyone. I think it helps everyone's completive level and helps everyone support each other," he said.
Kingham graduated from Desert Oasis High School and played college baseball at the University of Texas. He was drafted by the Braves organization in 2018 in the 12th round.
The Braves were one of the teams Kingham hoped would draft him coming out of college.
His journey through the minor leagues began with the Danville Braves in July 2018, and most recently, the double-A affiliate Mississippi Braves called up the right-handed pitcher during the 2021 season.
Kingham returned to Las Vegas during the offseason and is working on his game to one day start in the majors. He said reaching a World Series will always be a goal of his.
"The goal is to get drafted and see how far I can take this. Being in the Braves organization, they develop starting pitching, and I'm a starting pitcher, so it worked out ... being with the Atlanta Braves is going to be the best bet at making the big leagues," Kingham said.
He will be making a World Series appearance in Atlanta on Friday for Game 3, however he will be watching as fan with his dad.
"It's my first World Series, and my father has never been, so there's nothing more special than to share that moment with him," Kingham said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, The Braves have a 1-0 lead in the series versus the Houston Astros. Game 2 is Wednesday evening in Houston, with games 3 and 4 in Atlanta.
