LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas native and NFL free agent Brandon Marshall was one of the first NFL players to kneel during the national anthem. A peaceful protest that he received a lot of backlash for is now coming full circle.
Back in 2016, Brandon Marshall joined his teammate from college Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem. The Las Vegas native was peacefully protesting excessive use of force by police and social injustice. He opens up in a very sincere and honest interview about what he was protesting about.
Brandon is apart of history in this country. A peaceful protest that began in sports and is still being heard through sports with athletes of all races speaking out.
Brandon spoke on every issue that he’s faced in the past four years from backlash, to losing endorsements, to injuries, and how he wants to see the world change to be a brighter, safer place for his kids and his family. We’ll have much more to share from this interview throughout the week.
