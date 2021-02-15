LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas native and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch is hinting at the possibility of retirement.
Just two days before the Daytona 500, Busch dropped a video that with multiple hints he could be considering it.
Busch narrates the video, at one point saying, "Is retirement for me? Am I ready to retire? I won it all. I've done it all."
I love @RobGronkowski.— Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) February 12, 2021
See the entire video at: https://t.co/zKkB664h8S pic.twitter.com/Kpe5fFqkZw
The Associated Press followed up with Busch after the video, and asked him if it was a retirement announcement.
Busch said it was up to interpretation. Busch finished 22nd in the Daytona 500 Sunday.
FULL VIDEO
