LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway was named Speedway of the Year for the seventh time since the award's inception in 2013.
LVMS was chosen from among the eight state-of-the-art Speedway Motorsports entertainment complexes and was picked for the best overall performance during 2021 in such aspects as fan friendliness, attendance, financial performance, sponsor relations, and creativity.
"Las Vegas Motor Speedway had attendance limitations due to area COVID restrictions early in the year, yet still maximized revenue potential with exceptional sales efforts and an aggressive track rental schedule," explained Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. "To reschedule the massive Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) from spring to October and keep it on this year's event calendar was a herculean task from negotiation to planning and execution."
"General Manager Chris Powell and his entire staff deserve this special recognition not only for their performance under challenging circumstances, but for showing the ability to accomplish so much more that what was expected or anticipated."
The speedway hosted more than 1,400 events in 2021 including two NASCAR tripleheader weekends, two NHRA national events, EDC, numerous local and regional racing events and hundreds of corporate events.
"We have outstanding teams throughout all of our Speedway Motorsports facilities," Powell said. "We're extremely proud of the hard work of our entire staff here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. We this because we love what we do and believe in all that we have to offer at LVMS."
LVMS sales executive Naysan Gray, Aaron Crowley, and Craig Cochran were recognized by Speedway Motorsports as some of the top sales performers for the company in 2021.
