LAS VEGAS, NV - The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is welcoming a limited number of fans to NASCAR weekend.
Fans will experience the first big sports event since the pandemic on Friday, March 5 when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race starts race weekend.
The stands will be at 15% capacity for this year's Pennzoil 400 race. 12,500 fans will be in attendance each day.
COVID-19 has restricted fans from entering the infield and there will be no Neon Garage access or fans in the pit areas.
NASCAR drivers will not have any interaction with fans.
The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is requiring all fans who attend to have their temperature checked before entering the race.
Everything inside the Speedway will be mobile, touchless, and cashless.
Fans will be required to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking, and will be seated six feet apart for social distancing.
