LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Motor Speedway is getting ready for all of the health and safety protocols for fans coming to NASCAR weekend on March 5-7.
Governor Sisolak approved up to 20% capacity, but the Southern Nevada Health District is only allowing 15%.
Speedway President Chris Powell says he has met with the health district to plead his case for the higher capacity limit.
"As far as I’m concerned this event weekend that NASCAR brings to Las Vegas is so important to our community that we should have the opportunity to have as many people as what the governor stated in his directive," Powell said. "So I was not happy with the health district and that brought on the meetings we’ve had so far and we’ll continue to plead our case until we get a final resolution."
The speedway is arguing that because it is an outdoor venue with more than three quarters of a mile of grandstands, there will be plenty of room for spacing out groups of two, four, or six people. They will also have approved safety measures in place.
"Everything from the moment someone comes through the entry gate and we’ll take everyone’s temperature and those who are more than a hundred will have to turn around," Powell said. "Once people get inside the entry gate they’ll be wearing masks as well as we’ll be using disinfectant in high contact areas. So we’ll do everything we can."
As of right now, the speedway has been approved for 15% capacity and will await a decision on if the number is increased.
Fans who are interested in tickets can visit their website at lvms.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.