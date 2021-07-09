LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The extreme heat is making outdoor activities unbearable, and a longstanding event at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway was forced to pump the brakes.
Midnight Mayhem has been welcoming race enthusiasts for nearly 20 years, but as temps began to climb this week, speedway officials decided to cancel this week's event.
Jeff Foster with the Las Vegas Motor Speedway said safety was top priority when making the decision to cancel event.
"Its just not a safe thing for people to be out in these kind of air temperatures... when you're on the asphalt your air temperature is 15-20 degrees warmer than what the thermometer shows you", Foster said.
The speedway introduced Midnight Mayhem to the community as way for armature racers to drive their vehicles in safe environment and avoid illegal street racing in neighborhoods.
For more information about Midnight Mayhem, visit LVMS.com.
