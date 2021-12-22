LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Knight Hawks have signed five new players ahead of its inaugural season in the Indoor Football League.
One of those is a Las Vegas native, Kasey Allison. Allison played at Canyon Springs High School before going on to Dixie State.
The team also signed TE/FB Jay’Shawn Washington. Washington previously played with the Iowa Barnstormers and Louisville Xtreme. He's totaled 311 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his IFL career. He played college ball at Southern Mississippi.
Washington will be reunited with kicker Nathan Criswell. Criswell earned IFL Special Teams Player of the Week last season with the Iowa Barnstormers. He earned Junior College All-American honors at Iowa Central.
Defensive end/outside linebacker Warren Thomas and offensive lineman Taylor Tappin will also be joining the Knight Hawks. Thomas played college ball at Midland University in Nebraska, while Tappin played at Sacremento State.
The Vegas Knight Hawks are the Valley's newest professional team. Tickets are on sale for the upcoming season starting at $20.
