LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The lights are back on at Cashman Field!
For the first time since October 2019, Cashman Field will be back at full capacity for the Las Vegas Lights FC home opener this Saturday against the Tacoma Defiance. Kickoff is set for 7:30 P.M.
Saturday night's game will be the home debut for new head coach Steve Cherundolo, who is coming to Las Vegas after spending 16 years in Hanover, Germany.
The Lights FC have also partnered with LAFC this season to train together in Los Angeles. The Lights will practice and train in LA, but will continue to play their home games here in Vegas.
Tickets for their home games start at $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
