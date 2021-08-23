LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas's newest professional franchise announced their name, coach and team logo on Monday night.
The Indoor Football League will call Las Vegas home starting in March 2022, but ahead of their inaugural season the team revealed their head coach and team logo. The Vegas Knight Hawks will play at Henderson's Dollar Loan Center beginning next spring.
“Our organization is thrilled to be bringing another pro sports franchise to Southern Nevada,” Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz said. “Just like the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Knight Hawks will be a team built to support the community they play in. Our games at the all-new Dollar Loan Center will be fun, affordable and have the best-in-class in-game experience.”
Leading the Knight Hawks will be head coach and general manager Mike Davis. Davis had coaching stints with the Toronto Argonauts as their defensive line coach in 2021. Prior to Toronto, Davis coached in the Canadian Football League with Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Team apparel and season tickets are on sale now. Season tickets start at $10 and fans can reserve their seats by placing a $20 refundable deposit.
The Knight Hawks will be the eighteenth current and active member of the IFL.
