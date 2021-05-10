LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fifteen local youth hockey players were told they didn't have what it takes to advance to the next level.
So in the middle of a pandemic, they formed a tournament bantam travel team called the Ice Warriors.
"A lot of kids try out for a lot of teams across the state and there's a niche for a group that doesn't make it. They really have no where to go except back to house leagues. So we wanted to create an opportunity for them to be able to come out, learn the game at a higher level and get a taste of what it's like to play travel hockey," said Ice Warriors bantam head coach Jared Harvick.
The Ice Warriors bantam team consisted of 12 to 14-year-old hockey players looking to improve their skills and gain experience.
The team went on to win the CAN/AM Las Vegas Challenge Cup in March. Most of those players will now move on to the next level and play with the Junior Golden Knights or the Las Vegas Storm.
"I think we were a pretty good team. We started from the bottom and we got to the top. Never expected a little team to go up that fast," said Ice Warriors forward Jake Kielb.
The Las Vegas Ice Warriors practice at the Pepsi Ice Arena.
