LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — High school football teams were back on the field Friday, but before their season openers, several scrimmages were called off.
Eight out of the 11 planned scrimmages in Las Vegas were canceled due to COVID-19 related concerns. According to the the President of Southern Nevada Coaches Association, teams were on quarantine, not able to test on time, or they’re being safe and they don't want to risk exposure before next week's games.
Coach Brent Browner from Bishop Gorman said every Monday players, coaches and staff associated with the football team have to complete a rapid COVID-19 test.
Bishop Gorman provides weekly tests, but Coach Browner said he knows that’s not the case for other schools.
“It’s very tough because of the timing of the kids you know, wherever they are- so if they’re taking the bus, how would they get home, can mom and dad get off of work, where do they go, where are the sites? So I think they’re working on that with the NIAA as far as getting sites set down,” Coach Browner said.
Coach Browner wanted parents to leave Friday's scrimmage knowing that staff are doing what it takes to be safe.
“That we show we can have football here in Nevada and we can keep this thing going, and it’s just an overall experience everyone has been waiting to do,” Browner said.
Bishop Gorman Senior JJ Bwire said football is irreplaceable to him.
“It’s like a family they’re like my brothers you know I love them so it’s like asking someone what would you do without your family,” Bwire said.
The tight end knows how lucky he and his fellow teammates are to play as planned.
“We’re aware that it’s difficult for a lot of people in the valley right now and we always try and think about that and reflect on how blessed we are to go to an amazing school like this and have so many amazing people around us who are able to keep this scrimmage going,” Bwire said.
Jonathan Brady was rooting for his Bishop Gorman Senior from the stands. He said the entire family are taking safety precautions.
“Its been first of all hard work. But more so just being consistent on make sure we’re being masked up and making sure this thing doesn’t get out of hand and just make sure we stay focus with that,” Brady said.
Devonna Grays was rooting for her son who plays for Desert Pines High School.
“My son has been playing since he’s been 8 years old so having that year off was tough for everybody players and parents. I’m excited to be back out here as I’m watching, sitting on the sidelines,” Grays said.
She said official information about weekly testing has not gone out yet, but it looks like weekly testing will be done the day before each game.
“Like I tell my son, follow the protocols, have your mask on, use your hand sanitizer,” Grays said. She went onto say the family is staying within their circle and being safe as well. ”Everyone is taking the right precautions to make sure we get them out here and they get themselves out here to start playing,” Grays said.
On top of COVID-19 protocols and challenges, there’s a shortage of game officials.
Vince Kristosik is the president of the Southern Nevada Officials Association.
“What we’re looking at this year I don’t think I’ve ever seen the type of shortage we’re experiencing, but that’s all due to the pandemic,” Kristosik said.
Two factors are contributing to the official shortage.
“Right now officials don’t feel safe, right we got COVID-19 out there the numbers are getting higher by the day, and some officials have told us they’re going to wait to come back until COVID-19 clears up or the numbers go down,” Kristosik said.
He said another reason is because over the last year and a half they have found other employment.
During tonight’s scrimmages they trained about 10 new officials. He wants everyone to keep in mind some games will have less officials than usual, and some will be new.
“So going into the school year right now we’re going to have a lot of brand new officials and I’m gonna have to ask everybody to be patient. That’s the coaches, players, everybody cause we’re going to have officials out there working a lot of games that have never officiated a day in their life,” Kristosik said.
180 officials have registered to officiate footfall, typically there would be 290-300.
”Our goal this year is to – even though we’re short this year to make sure all the games are covered,” Kristosik said.
