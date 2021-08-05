LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Erick Capetillo is the varsity head football coach at Las Vegas High School. He has always shared a passion for one day coaching in the National Football League. His dream came true this offseason when he reported to Atlanta Falcons training camp to assist their tight ends coach.
Erick Capetillo moved to the United Sates when he was four years old from Hidalgo-Pachuca, Mexico. As a minority learning English as a second Language, Capetillo learned quickly that it was up to him to achieve his goals.
Coach Capetillo applied to the Bill Walsh Fellowship Emphasizing Coaching Diversity. After failed attempts, Capetillo consulted with his friend and college team who works with the Atlanta Falcons. He asked for ways he could set himself apart from other coaching candidates.
Having applied this year to organizations such as the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, coach Capetillo got a call from the Falcons.
Capetillo has been at Falcons training camp for a several weeks and said he is grateful for the opportunity that the NFL has given him.
"The Falcons took a gamble on me. Hopefully this is just the beginning and again I get another opportunity like this and I know it will happen eventually. Right now, I'm only worried about pleasing the Falcons and representing my high school and the east side of Las Vegas", Capetillo said.
His stint with the Falcons is only temporary, but it’s a glimpse into what Capetillo believes is his future. He rejoins his Las Vegas High School football team on August 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.