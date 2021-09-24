LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wheelchair rugby tournament called "Slam on the Strip", is underway this weekend in Las Vegas.
The tournament is hosted by our local team, the Las Vegas High Rollers. It is the team's second season.
The Seattle Slam, Reno High Fives, Portland Pounders, Boise Bombers and the Northridge Knights are also competing.
Athletes said the sport has changed their lives beyond the court.
"This sport has honestly defined a lot of my life since I got hurt," Las Vegas High Rollers coach, Austin Cogar said.
Wheelchair rugby provides an outlet for athletes.
"You have a group of people that are like you; you have a support system that's not a therapist and rehab," High Rollers Adaptive Sports Foundation founder, Bradley Boe said. "It's not just you have an able body to show you how to life your live afterwards, you get it from a team mate, a peer."
The team credits Las Vegas Councilman Cedric Crear for providing Dula Gym for the weekend tournament, as it is often challenging to find a place to play.
The public can support the team by purchasing tickets or donating.
Anyone interested in playing can email Boe at bradley@high-rollers-foundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.