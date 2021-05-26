LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas will be getting a new professional sports team.
The National Lacrosse League announced Las Vegas will be home to its 15th franchise. NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said Joe Tsai will be the team's owner.
Tsai is the owner of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty in the WNBA. Tsai also owns the San Diego Seals of the NLL. Tsai is a Taiwanese-Canadian billionaire and co-founder of Chinese-based Alibaba Group.
May 26, 2021
Additional details about the Las Vegas team are pending, according to the NLL. The NLL previously announced it would begin its 2021-22 season in early December, though it's unclear if the Las Vegas team would be participating in the upcoming season.
The NLL currently has teams spanning the US and Canada.
