LAS VEGAS (FOX5 ) -- A Las Vegas entrepreneur is trying to cash in on the recent Antonio Brown meltdown.
Evan Savar bought exclusive rights to NFT the video that featured former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown have a meltdown during a game against the New York Jets.
Brown's meltdown was originally captured on a fan's cellphone. Video shows Brown storming off the field after a disagreement with coaches on the sideline. Brown began taking off his shoulder pads and shirt before heading into the locker room. The Buccaneers released Brown following the in-game incident.
The meltdown went viral on social media. Twitter tallied 11.6 million views. The video played on several networks and saw more than 50 million people view the clip on various mediums.
Savar is expected to sell the NFT for $1.5 million.
“Antonio Brown actually made me lose my fantasy football league,” said Savar in a media release. “I was trying to figure out why he wasn’t getting any points on the board for me when I saw the sideline meltdown clip on Twitter. I thought it was such a unique moment in history and me being the tech guy that I am, I immediately knew I had to do whatever it took to get the rights to turn this iconic moment into an NFT.”
Savar’s NFT sale could shake up the entire sports memorabilia market as the lucky buyer will not only own a unique part of sports history, but would also be able to monetize it in the future in the metaverse.
Sports enthusiasts can bid on the piece of sports history by clicking here.
