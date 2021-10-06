Call it a digital sports agent. College athletes are now allowed to earn money for their name or image and an app was launched to help them,

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Blueprint Sports is a digital sports agent that is designed to help amateur and college athletes earn money by marketing their name, image and likeness.

The app was created in Las Vegas by Cisco Aguilar with the Andre Agassi Foundation for Education as its key investor.

The app registers both the athletes and businesses where both can then look for opportunities.

“We take the traditional sports agent model and completely digitize it,” said Aguilar. In turn, Blueprint Sports gets a commission.

The app has already signed up businesses and athletes in Las Vegas. Thirteen members of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels have signed on, according to Aguilar.

The Blueprint Sports app can downloaded free in the App Store. 

