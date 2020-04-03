LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas is preparing the next two NBA super stars, Valentino and Luca. These two brothers have no problem staying at home during quarantine.
They love to play basketball in the backyard. Their dreams are to play for the Warriors. If they could play with any NBA stars, it would be Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.
And just like the rest of us, they can't wait for sports to come back. Meanwhile, they'll keep hooping in the backyard and inspiring other kids to keep working towards their sports goals.
Monday Motivation, Coach Tino Runnings drills this Monday morning 💪🏀 • #nodaysoff #noschool #nobasketball #noproblem • #letsgo #brothers #ballers #sweat #mondaymotivation #bros #basketball #backyard #bff #team #squad #goals #kicksonfire #jordan #stephcurry #boys #monday #mood #work #nba #workout #mondaymorning #ballislife #sports #whistleworthy #squadgoals • • @jumpman23 @no.days.off @sportsnation @nbcsauthentic @complexsports @nba @ballislife @whistle.worthy @stephencurry30 @warriors @espnassigndesk @uabasketball @basketball @playmaker @bleacherreport @br_hoops @houseofhighlights
Their videos on social media have caught national attention and they have even appeared on TV shows! Follow these local brothers on social media: @BrothersWhoBall_Valentino&Luca
