LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Bowl went to the big leagues Tuesday when officials announced the bowl will host two teams from Power 5 conferences starting in 2020.
The Las Vegas Bowl will feature a Pac-12 team versus a team from either the SEC or Big Ten conference in the six-year deal. The first of these matchups will be at the new Las Vegas Stadium.
"This is a ground-breaking development for our game and for our city," Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti said.
The deal extends through the 2025 game. The Las Vegas Bowl will also move to a post-Christmas date for the first time.
The Pac-12 team will be the no. 2 selection, following the College Football Playoff selection, and share that position with the Holiday Bowl, according to a release from Las Vegas Bowl officials.
"We are excited to continue our partnership with the Las Vegas Bowl and to join with the SEC, Big Ten, Las Vegas Stadium, ESPN and LVCVA to take the Las Vegas Bowl to the next level of success in the years to come,” Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said.
The Las Vegas Bowl will share a spot with the Belk Bowl and host a team in 2020, 2022 and 2024.
“We are pleased to add the Las Vegas Bowl to the SEC bowl lineup,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said. “The Las Vegas Bowl provides the SEC with a new and exciting destination for our student-athletes and traveling fans at a location outside our traditional geographic footprint and in a much-anticipated matchup with a Pac-12 Conference opponent."
The bowl will share a Big Ten spot with the Music City Bowl and host a team here in 2021, 2023 and 2025.
“We are excited to announce a new partnership with the Las Vegas Bowl through 2025 and to add to our longstanding bowl ties with the Pac-12 in a new location,” Big Ten Commissioner James E. Delany said.
The 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl will be played Sat., Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium. Tickets go on sale to the general public July 8.
