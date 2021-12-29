LAS VEGAS (FOX5) On the eve of the Las Vegas Bowl, Wisconsin and Arizona State fanatics gathered at the Virgin Hotels for a pep rally ahead of Thursday’s game.
The marching bands from each school performed while fans chanted along and cheerleaders danced in anticipation for the bowl game that will be played at Allegiant Stadium for the first time.
With the exception of the canceled 2020 Las Vegas Bowl, every year since 1992 the game was played at Sam Boyd Stadium.
"As soon as we walked out here we felt the energy, and we're so excited for tomorrow’s game!" Berenice Felix Baca from Phoenix said.
Felix Baca and 13 of her family members traveled to Las Vegas to support their ASU Sun Devils.
"We all have the COVID-19 vaccine booster, and so we feel a little more secure being out here,” Felix Baca said.
Many in the crowd at the pep rally flew in from Wisconsin to see the Badgers from the BIG 10.
"Usually Wisconsin fans travel really well wherever we go," Wisconsin fan Joey Olson said.
However, lingering in the minds of most was the chance of a canceled game.
This college bowl season, at least five games have been canceled due to COVID-19.
In their press conferences Wednesday morning both teams said they're taking extra COVID-19 precautions.
“We had the mindset of making sure we protected ourselves and those around us so we could get to this day. The press conference and then the football game tomorrow," ASU head football coach Herm Edwards said.
Diane Gundrum traveled in from Wisconsin for the game. However, her family almost didn’t make it to Las Vegas.
"The CDC had just changed the standards so that was one of the reasons we decided to come last minute on Monday," Gundrum said.
COVID-19 almost ruined the trip for their family. Diane’s daughter is on the Wisconsin marching band and tested positive for COVID-19 right before the band began practicing for the bowl game.
"She unfortunately had to give up her spot, which is hard for a senior to do that, but she wanted to come and support every one anyway," Gundrum said.
The Las Vegas Bowl kicks off at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
