LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The All-Star Weekend festivities were already underway for both the NHL and NFL on Thursday.
This weekend marks the first time a town has hosted two all-star games the same weekend. It will also be the first time an NHL and NFL all-star games will be played in the same city in the same year.
In Summerlin, the Las Vegas Ballpark hosted the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Wednesday night. That was followed by an open-to-fans Pro Bowl practice on Thursday.
"It's nice to have a good night out with the kids, the family and see some superstars," Summerlin resident Steve Elam said.
Southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard near the Bellagio shut down early Thursday evening for several hours during the NHL All-Star Skills Competition. Crews also set up the Fountain Face-Off taking place on the Bellagio fountain.
Meanwhile, the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center was taken over by hockey fans during the first day of the NHL fan fair. The event continues through Sunday at the LVCC.
All of the pre-weekend events lead up to Saturday’s NHL All-Star game at T-Mobile Arena and then Sunday’s NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the NFL players,” Zander Namoku visiting from Hawaii said. “Hoping to see some good catches, and good plays."
This is the first time an NFL or NHL All-Star game has been played in Las Vegas. Las Vegas hosted the NBA All-Star game in 2007.
