LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- For the second year in a row, the Las Vegas Ballpark won Ballpark Digest's Best of the Ballpark fan vote for Triple-A parks.
The home of the Aviators won 62% of the vote over Huntington Park in the finals. About 300,000 fans voted in the competition.
“Las Vegas Ballpark opened in 2019 to public and critical acclaim as a top-notch facility for our city’s beloved team, the Las Vegas Aviators,” Don Logan, Las Vegas Aviators President & Chief Operations Officer, told the publication.
We are proud to announce that our very own Las Vegas Ballpark has been voted as the WINNER of the 2021 Triple-A Best of the Ballparks by @ballparkdigest. We couldn't have achieved this without the support from our fans. THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/utiUqVk5Hj— Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) June 2, 2021
“After an exciting and very successful first year, the global events of 2020 shuttered the Ballpark for an entire year, so to receive this honor once again as Ballpark Digest’s Best Triple-A Ballpark for 2021 is especially meaningful. We can’t wait to share the news with all our fans who will soon join us as we open the Ballpark to full capacity. Baseball will help our city to heal as we come together at our beautiful Las Vegas Ballpark to cheer on our hometown team. We thank all our fans who voted for Las Vegas Ballpark, and we deeply appreciate this recognition from Ballpark Digest.”
