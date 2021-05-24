LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators will have the opportunity for a full ballpark in mid June.
The team announced Las Vegas Ballpark will open to 100% capacity on for its June 10 game versus the Reno Aces.
The team was previously operating at 50% capacity to start the season. The Aviators also recently announced a change in mask guidelines in accordance with the CDC guidance, allowing fully vaccinated guests to forego masks.
Game tickets for the remainder of the season (June 10-Sept. 14) will go on sale June 1 at noon. They will be sold on Ticketmaster.
