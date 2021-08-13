LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark announced Friday that it will host the 2021 Mexican Baseball Fiesta in September.
The event, which is a “spring training” for teams in the Mexican Winter Leagues, will feature two of the top teams in the Liga Mexicana del Pacifico – Los Naranjeros de Hermosillo and Águilas de Mexicali.
The event will be held on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 16-17, 2021.
According to the Las Vegas Ballpark, tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster. Individual game tickets are priced at $11 (general admission/berm); $17 (outfield box); $22 (infield box); $30 (home plate box) and $40 (club level).
Organizers say the Mexican Baseball Fiesta made its Las Vegas debut at Cashman Field in 2017 and was held at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2019.
“The Mexican Pacific League is even more popular in Mexico than Major League Baseball is in the U.S.,” said Don Logan, President and COO, Las Vegas Aviators. “The energy of the fans, the music, the food, and fun make this a unique experience for all baseball fans.”
