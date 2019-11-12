After taking a hiatus in 2019, the Las Vegas Aviators have announced that the team will host Big League Weekend for two weekends in 2020.
Held at the Las Vegas Ballpark, the first set of spring training games, which will take place on Feb. 29-March 1, 2020, will feature the Cleveland Indians against the Oakland Athletics. The games are set to begin at 1:05 p.m.
In the next set of spring training games, the Cincinnati Reds will face the Chicago Cubs on March 7-8 at 1:05 p.m.
“We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark,” Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. “This year will feature four great teams over two weekends of Major League Baseball for a total of four games."
The Cleveland Indians participation in 2020 will mark the team's third appearance at Big League Weekend in Las Vegas. The 2018 event featured the Indians against the Cubs, a rematch of the 2016 World Series.
The Cubs defeated the Indians, 11-4, on March 17, 2018 before a sellout crowd of 10,651 at Cashman Field. The Indians then defeated the Cubs, 11-4, on March 18, 2018 before a sellout crowd of 10,774.
“We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cleveland and the Cubs will be making their 18th all-time appearance in Las Vegas against the Reds. Las Vegas Ballpark will provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Big League Weekend," Logan added.
Big League Weekend ticket packages are available now by calling the Aviators office at (702) 939-7200.
