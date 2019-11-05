LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark has announced it is hosting its first-ever Raiders official watch party.
Held on Sunday, Nov. 17 as the Raiders face the Cincinnati Bengals, admission to the watch party is free. Gates open at noon with kickoff at 1:25 p.m.
Exclusive Raiders t-shirts will be given away to the first 1,500 guests to enter the gates, according to a news release.
Similar to the Ballpark's Flicks on the Field events, guests can choose to watch the game while seated on the field or in the stands.
Raiders alumni will be available for autographs and engage fans through the end of halftime on the concourse.
The Raider Kids Rookie Zone will offer activities for children such as a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, youth football drills, face painters and balloon artists, the news release said.
Additionally, at Raider Nation on Location, fans can enter a raffle to win signed memorabilia, play games to win free Raiders gear and try on authentic football gear to “Dress Like a Pro.”
A variety of food and beverage locations will be available at the Ballpark's concession stands for those in attendance.
