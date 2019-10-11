LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Ballpark has announced its hosting its first Golden Knights watch party.
As part of the event, fans can watch as the Golden Knights face the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Oct. 19. Select concessions will be open throughout the Ballpark.
Admission to the watch party is $5 with all proceeds benefiting the Vegas Golden Knights foundation. Children ages two and under are free.
Gates open at 3 p.m. with the game starting at 4 p.m.
Tickets are available for sale starting at noon on Friday, Oct. 11 through ticketmaster.com or at the Las Vegas Ballpark main box the day of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.