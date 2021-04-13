LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's batter up for Minor League Baseball next month in Summerlin. The Las Vegas Aviators are ready to get back on the diamond after a year hiatus due to the pandemic.
The Aviators season starts three weeks from Thursday, the first local baseball since Big League Weekend in March of last year.
The stadium has been quiet for 13 months. But very soon, the sights and sounds of baseball will return, and so will the fans as the Aviators and Triple-A baseball prepare to come back.
"We’re looking forward to getting this place fired up again," said Aviators President Don Logan.
Logan and his staff have been getting things ready for the May 6 start of the season.
As of right now, the May games will be limited to about 3,500 fans. But with Governor Steve Sisolak’s announcement on Tuesday that things will go to 100% capacity on June 1, the fans will be able to come back full bore this summer.
Masks will be required under state guidelines, but Logan says it’s a small price to pay to get back to some level of normalcy.
"We need to get back to where we can go to watch the Raiders. We need to go to T-Mobile to see the Knights. We need to go there for different events like the PAC-12 tournaments. Obviously coming to Las Vegas Ballpark to watch baseball is a part of that. We understand that we’re gonna have to do things a little bit different and be a little more careful knowing what we know about the virus but we will," he said.
Logan said he hopes the Aviators games will give people a chance to get out and feel free again.
"We appreciate everybody’s patience. We’re sorry that everybody had to go through this and we look forward to bringing people back together, bringing people out, let this venue be the place where you can get away and forget about everything for a while and watch top notch professional baseball, have a hot dog and something to drink, enjoy your family and friends which is what we’re all about anyways. We want to get back to doing what we do," he said.
Ticket information is expected to be released in the next week or two.
