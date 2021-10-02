LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators' season ended early on Saturday with the Reno Aces cancelation due to COVID-19.
The 2021 season ends with a 65-61 record.
"[Saturday]’s game, as well as tomorrow’s final game of the season (vs. Las Vegas Aviators), have been canceled in adherence of Major League Baseball’s health and safety protocols. The Aces and MLB will continue to practice caution and follow the guidance of experts," the Aces said in a statement.
All Triple-A teams are concluding the "Final Stretch" of games on Sunday.
