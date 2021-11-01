LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Aviators on Monday released a survey on behalf of the Oakland Athletics' possible relocation.
The team also released its 2022 home game schedule.
"As part of the planning process, the A’s have engaged a third-party company to conduct a market study to determine demand for MLB and a new ballpark in Las Vegas," the Aviators said in an email to fans.
"Your participation in this survey is very important to the A’s and will help inform decisions regarding the team’s future. The survey will gauge your thoughts and opinions regarding the team, its potential relocation, interest in attending games, and preferred stadium design elements. Please note that no decisions about the potential relocation of the A’s or the construction of a new ballpark in Las Vegas have been made."
To access the survey, click here.
2022 HOME SCHEDULE
2022 Las Vegas Aviators schedule by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.