Think you have what it takes to sing in front of a stadium full of people? The Las Vegas Aviators want to hear from you.
The Aviators have announced that they're holding national anthem tryouts and final auditions for the 2020 season at the Las Vegas Ballpark.
All individual and ensembles must submit a YouTube link or audio file with an A Cappella rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner" to anthem@lvballpark.com by noon on Nov. 25.
The Aviators' Game Entertainment Department will review each submission and reach out to performers via email to schedule final auditions, according to a news release. The auditions will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Tuesday, Dec. 3 between 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday, Dec. 4 between noon-3 p.m.
Those who have performed the anthem in previous years at a 51s/ Aviators game will still be required to send in a submission. There is no age requirement.
Visit https://www.milb.com/las-vegas for more information.
